A bench warrant for failure to appear has been issued for a Bixby man accused of helping dispose of the body of a man who had been murdered.
The accessory after the fact to first-degree murder charge was filed against Christopher Kyle Brown, 36, in Cherokee County District Court on March 23, 2023, when he received a $25,000 bond.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 17, 2022, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Andrew Hopkins, 36, who had been shot in the head, wrapped in a raft and left in a wooded area near the Welling Bridge.
Local mechanic shop owner Joe James Garcia, 39, was arrested three days later, and on Aug. 26, 2022, first-degree murder charges were filed against him.
Garcia, who is also known as Raul Lopez-Fuentes, reportedly told authorities Hopkins was stealing from him and sleeping with his wife. He then allegedly admitted to killing Hopkins two days before the body was found.
The case against Garcia is still ongoing.
According to court documents, investigators discovered Brown was present at the time Garcia killed Hopkins, and had assisted him in cleaning and disposing of the body.
Brown pleaded not guilty to the crime on April 25, 2023, and failed to appear on June 7, 2023.
While a warrant has been issued after his failure to appear, a felony sounding docket court date has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 21 with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.