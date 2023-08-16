A Tahlequah woman who was granted to pay restitution is the subject of a bench warrant based on allegations of embezzlement after she failed to appear in Cherokee County District Court last week.
The felony charge was filed against Mellissa Kae Robinson, 41, on Nov. 1, 2022, after she reportedly took more than $1,200 from a local radio station.
According to court documents, between Sept. 8, 2022 and Oct. 8, 2022, Robinson embezzled the sum of $1,260 that belonged to KEOK Radio and had “been entrusted to the said defendant by KEOK Radio.”
During her initial appearance on Nov. 29, 2022, Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charge, and on March 15, she was granted restitution.
The defendant was scheduled to appear before Special District Judge Gary Huggins on Aug. 9, 2023 when she failed to appear.
