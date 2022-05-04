...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following
counties, in Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin,
Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair,
Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Le
Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee,
Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah,
Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington OK.
* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant and potentially life threatening flash
flooding is ongoing just south of I-44 across Okfuskee and
Okmulgee counties. Numerous main-stem rivers will likely rise
above flooding. Extensive low land flooding will be likely,
especially where the heavier rain has already occurred. Many
low-water crossings will likely become flooded. Area creeks and
streams are already running high and will likely flood with more
heavy rain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rounds of thunderstorms with very heavy rain are
expected this evening through the overnight hours. Widespread
2 to 3 inches of rain is expected with locally higher amounts
of 5 to 7 inches. The heavier rain will begin to shift east
of far southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Thursday
afternoon.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
