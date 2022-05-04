Incoming severe storms are moving into the area and Emergency Management officials are monitoring it. 

Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood and volunteers are stationed out and about, and updating one another with what they‘re seeing. 

As of 9:20 p.m., storms are moving northeast and into the Haskell area. It appears from several radars, these storms may be heading to the Tahlequah and Hulbert areas. 

A tornado warning is in effect for McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee and Okmulgee counties. 

