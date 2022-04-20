Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.