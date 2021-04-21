Here's a look at the Wednesday TDP, which is digital only:
• Keri Thornton has a reminder about lifeguards being needed for Tahlequatics.
• Sheri Gourd has a feature on the Sequoyah trail system.
• Brian King was on hand for Free Dump Day Saturday.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] age 89. House Manager. Died April 18th in Fort Gibson, OK. Graveside Services April 21st at 2:00pm at Hunt Cemetery in Waldron, AR. Visitation April 20th from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
STILWELL [mdash] Harrison N. Fentress 75 year old Vo Tech Instructor transitioned April 14, 2021, no services at this time. online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
