Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Morning rain followed by strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 53F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.