Mostly clear. Low 44F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 4:26 pm
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
Here's a look at the Thursday TDP:
• Grant Crawford updates you on the restart of elective surgeries.
• Sheri Gourd looks at some of the personal care shops that are opening.
• Sheri also starts a two-part series on nursing homes.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] Dr. John Oglesbee, 80, gave his life for his patients on April 26, Services pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
KANSAS [mdash] Sheila Mahaney, 59, Beautician of Kansas, OK died April 25, 2020. Drive-in Grave side services 2PM Wednesday April 29, at Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, OK. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] James Myres passed away on April 20, 2020, at the age of 88. There will be a private family burial at Shirley Springs Cemetery in Eldon, OK.
