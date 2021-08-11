developing
Wednesday, Aug. 11: GOOD MORNING!
Our Wednesday TDP is digital only, and we're working on these stories:
• Brian King looks at restaurant delivery services, and how some are adapting, especially with the Delta COVID variant on the loose.
• Keri Thornton starts her two-part series on shift work for deputies and police.
• It's back-to-school bingo, and Betty Ridge tells you about it.
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 77. Electrician. Died July 31st in Muskogee, OK. Graveside Memorial Service Saturday, August 14th, 2021at 1:00pm at Hulbert I.O.O.F Cemetery.
[mdash] age 72. Nurse Practioner. Died July 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services August 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation August 7th 12:00pm until 6:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside August 11th 12:00pm Ft. Gibson Citizen's Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday, August 5th from 4:30 - 7p.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church, Muskogee. Service: Friday, August 6th at 10a.m. at the Fairview Baptist Church, Muskogee. Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Muskogee.
Most Popular
Articles
- Agencies search for missing man; turns out he was having an affair
- Locust Grove police chief arrested for brawl
- High-profile cases listed on upcoming court docket
- Man waiting for hospital bed helped by NHS; now discharged
- OVERDUE: Tahlequah football head coach Brad Gilbert soaks in All-State experience
- Officials; River, stream not potable; city water is
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 8-8-21: Man arrested after picking up woman
- Cherokee Nation candidate files challenge on election results
- POLICE BEAT 8-8-21: Felon jailed after pointing gun at people he claimed threatened to shoot, stab him
- POLICE BEAT 8-10-21: Man arrested after threatening violence at store
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.