TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Jacob Dylan Colvin, age 23, went to his heavenly home on August 14, 2021, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Jake is survived by his parents, Robert, and Stephanie Colvin of the home, 2 brothers, Joshua Rylan Colvin (14) and Samuel Warren Colvin (12) of the home; a sister Ginna Kate (…
Luke Wayne Lewis, 18 of Broken Arrow transitioned August 9, 2021. Viewing is August 17, 2021 9:00 am - 8:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Sheryl L. Mast 76 year old homemaker of Peggs, Oklahoma transitioned August 13, 2021. Services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Dan Powhatan, 86 year old Air Traffic Controller of Park Hill transitioned August 13, 2021. Services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Juanita Elaine Pearson, 73 year old Registered Nurse of Tahlequah transitioned August 13, 2021. No services planned. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
