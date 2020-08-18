OK, here's what we're looking at for Wednesday's TDP, which is digital only – but due to a guest editorial and a few letters to the editor, will include two Opinion pages.
• Keri Thornton continues with action from Monday night's Tahlequah City Council meeting.
• Grant Crawford has the second in his two-parter on how the mask ordinance is affecting area businesses.
• Sheri Gourd is covering the Tahlequah School Board meeting.
