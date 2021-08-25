developing
Wednesday, Aug. 25: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 65. Homemaker. Died August 20th in Tahlequah, OK. Private family services.
[mdash] age 58. Laborer. Died August 19th in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation August 25th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] Geneva Louise Silk Haworth born in Talhaquah in to Charlie and Gracie Silk died in Tulsa on August 19th 2021.Will have a graveside service in Muskogee at Greenhill on the 24th at 11am.
[mdash] NAME: Fred Ray Twist, 85 year old dairyman of Rose, Oklahoma transitioned August 20, 2021 graveside service 2:00 pm Friday August 27, 2021, Box Cemetery Vian, OK. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- Chief Chat: Oklahoma needs to legalize protecting students from COVID-19
- Briggs and Tahlequah Public Schools report COVID-19 cases
- POLICE BEAT 8-22-21: Officers deal with suspects toting drugs
- COLUMN: People who believe 'The Big Lie' deception targets
- Hulbert defies state with mask mandate; Governor, AG suggest school board decision can be ignored
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 8-24-21: Some suspects telling officers to take them to jail
- COVID CONCERN: Local medical professionals continue urging vaccinations, other protocols
- Keys to quarantine some students due to test results; other schools report cases
- POLICE BEAT 8-20-21: Habitual offender arrested for driving while high
- CN giving masks to all schools in 14 counties that require them
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.