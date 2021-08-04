Our Thursday TDP, both print and digital, will include our Faith pages, as well as our weekly COVID numbers update (and we haven't lost any more folks to the virus this week). Here are some stories from our staff:
• Brian King has his weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
• You scream, I scream... well, you get it. Grant Crawford has a story on ice cream.
• Grant also talks to a local couple about their work with Dwight Mission.

Tags

Trending Video