Lots of sunshine. High 91F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 10:16 am
So the Thursday TDP, both print and digital, features our Faith pages, plus these stories from our writers:
• Skyler Hammons has a feature on truancy.
• Sara Serrano discusses special scholarships.
• Lee Guthrie attends the TRDA meeting.
