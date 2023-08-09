Sun and clouds mixed. High 91F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms late. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 12:57 pm
So the Thursday TDP, both print and digital, features our Faith pages, plus these stories from our writers:
• Skyler Hammons has a feature on truancy.
• Sara Serrano discusses special scholarships.
• Lee Guthrie attends the TRDA meeting.
