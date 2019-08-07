TAHLEQUAH [mdash] VERNA CAVINESS - age 83. CNA. Died August 3rd, in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services August 9th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Caney Cemetery. Visitation August 8th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
PARK HILL [mdash] age 95. Law Enforcement Officer. Died August 2nd in Muskogee. Services August 9th at 9:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at 11:00am at Fort Gibson National. Visitation August 8th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
LOS ANGELES [mdash] Rick L. Powell was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on July 8, 1962. He passed away at his home in Sun Valley, California, on October 25, 2018, at the age of 56. Rick is survived by his mother, Zelma Hart Person of Las Vegas, Nevada; his father, Ron Powell of Abilene, Texas; t…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.