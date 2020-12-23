Here's a look at our Thursday TDP, both digital and print, which includes our Faith pages:
• Keri takes a look at the Shop Tahlequah winners, interviewing the grand prize winner, and again reciting the winning numbers for those who didn't catch them before.
• Keri also fills in for Sheri Gourd on the Everyday Heroes series.
• Grant Crawford wraps up his series on how elected officials are recalled.

Tags

Trending Video