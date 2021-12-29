Wednesday, Dec. 29: GOOD AFTERNOON!
[mdash] George W. Stufflebeam 95, of Tahlequah, Propane Company Regional Manager transitioned December 27, 2021. Service December 30, 2021, 2:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequah funeral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Ruby Johnson , 87, Wal Mart Clerk, Tahlequah resident, transitioned December 27, 2021. Funeral service is December 31, 2021, 2:00 PM, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Kenneth Scott Biggerstaff, 61 year old contractor of Tahlequah, Oklahoma transitioned December 25, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Shirley A. Richardson, 86 year old cake decorator and resident of Colcord, Oklahoma transitioned December 24, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
