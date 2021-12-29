Wednesday, Dec. 29: GOOD EVENING!
[mdash] age 45 of Stilwell, OK. Machine Operator for Schwan's Foods. Died December 25th, 2021 in Stilwell, OK. Funeral services January 3rd, 2022 at 11:30am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 1:30pm at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
[mdash] age 73 of Tahlequah, OK. Nursery Worker. Died December 23rd in Tahlequah, OK. Services January 4th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Flute Springs Cemetery in Marble City. Visitation January 3rd from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Retired Security Officer. Died December 21st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services January 4th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Towie Cemetery. Visitation January 3rd from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 61 of Tahlequah, OK. Died December 25th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services December 30th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Agent Cemetery. Visitation December 29th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] George W. Stufflebeam 95, of Tahlequah, Propane Company Regional Manager transitioned December 27, 2021. Service December 30, 2021, 2:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequah funeral.com Green Country Funeral Home
