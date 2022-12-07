Cloudy with occasional showers. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 12:32 am
Here's what we have for our Wednesday TDP digital edition:
• Keri Gordon has a city council update.
• Skyler Hammons checks out the TMS book fair.
• Sara Serrano takes a look at some ugly Christmas sweaters.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.