[mdash] age 88 of Tahlequah, OK. Artisan. Died December 6th in Tahlequah, OK. Services December 10th at 2:00pm at Rocky Ford Community Center. Burial at Bill Batt Cemetery. Visitation December 9th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 86 of Cookson, OK. Computer Engineer. Died Saturday, December 4th, 2021 in Cookson, OK. No services planned.
[mdash] 73, of Eufaula, former educational counselor and softball coach at Bacone College Visitation: Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home, Eufaula.
[mdash] age 83 of Tahlequah, OK. Nursery Worker. Died November 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services December 8th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Long Springs Cemetery. Visitation December 7th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
