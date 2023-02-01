This week has been very challenging for us, as we're sure it's been for many of YOU. The van used to deliver papers from the printer to our location was wrecked Monday evening, so several papers (not just TDP) haven't been delivered yet this week. The weather has canceled many of the events we planned to cover for you. And we are scrambling to make earlier deadlines so our folks won't have to be on these horrible roads after dark. Thanks for all of your patience! Now, our Thursday TDP has our Faith pages, plus these stories and more (we hope!):
• Keri Gordon is analyzing how the local police force might need to grow as the city does.
• Sara Serrano has the first in a four-week series of home improvement features.
• Skyler Hammons takes a look at distance learning.
