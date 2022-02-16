developing
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 7:03 pm
[mdash] CHARLEY PRITCHETT-DAVIS - 80 of Watts, OK. Ranchhand. Died February 11th, 2022. Services February 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Illinois River Baptist Church. Interment at Thompson Cemetery. Visitation February 16, 2022, 12:00 pm - 6:00pm at Reed Culver.
[mdash] DOROTHY "SHUG" JANE BARBAREE - 84 of Tahlequah, OK. LAB TECH. Died February 10th, 2022. Funeral services February 16th, 2022 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Shirley Cemetery. Visitation, February 15th, 2022 from 12:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] DOROTHY "SHUG" JANE BARBAREE - 84 of Tahlequah, OK. LAB TECH. Died February 10th, 2022. Funeral services February 16th, 2022 at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Shirley Cemetery. Visitation, February 15th, 2022 from 12:00pm until 5:00pm, Reed-Culver Funeral.
[mdash] CALVIN "TOOTIE" HOOPER - 65 of Tahlequah, OK. Mechanic. Died February 10th, 2022. Funeral services February 18th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. February 16th, 2022 from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.