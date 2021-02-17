We're working on our Thursday TDP, which is in both digital and print format. Please note that we have an early deadline, and several other weather-related changes to overcome, so print papers may be late on delivery. Here's what we'll have, in addition to our Faith page:

• Sheri Gourd will have her weekly Everyday Heroes feature.

• Keri Thornton will have another update on the weather and all the problems it's causing.

• Brian King gives you some tips on using wood stoves – which with rolling blackouts, could be important!

