A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then periods of snow expected overnight. Some icing possible. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected..
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 6:38 pm
[mdash] age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Carpenter. Died Thursday January 27, 2022 in Tulsa. Memorial services Wednesday, January 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 am at Reed-Culver Chapel.
[mdash] age 63 of Watts, OK. Truck Driver. Died January 21st in Watts, OK. Funeral services February 1st at 2:00pm at Illinois River Baptist Church. Visitation January 31st2 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
