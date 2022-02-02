Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in in the afternoon. Potential for some icing. High 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.