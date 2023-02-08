Our Wednesday TDP is digital only, and will feature these stories and more:
• Sara Serrano has a feature on Black History Month.
• Keri Gordon covers the city candidate forum (finally!).
• Skyler Hammons has a feature on a new homeschool group.
Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. High 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 1:04 am
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River at Chewey affecting Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Fidler's Bend to near Hanging Rock. Road access near the river to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge may be compromised. Water begins to impact 630 Road east of the Cherokee/Adair County line. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 4.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Delaware and Cherokee Counties. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Flint Creek near Kansas. * WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flint Creek threatens individual campsites and becomes dangerous for recreational floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE FRIDAY EVENING... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff may be threatened. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday morning to a crest of 13.0 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
