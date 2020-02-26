Check out our expected Thursday TDP lineup:
• Keri Thornton has an update on the city audit.
• Grant Crawford is reporting on the Larry Adair Lectureship at NSU.
• Renee Fite has a feature on the Humane Society's anniversary.
WELLING [mdash] age 47. NSU Sanitation Technician. Died Sunday, February 23rd, in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services Friday, February 28th, 10:00am Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, February 27th, 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 84. Seamstress. Died February 19th, 2020 in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 24th, 2020 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Price Cemetery in Tahlequah. Visitation February 22nd, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
BUNCH [mdash] age 71. Welder. Died Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. No Services Planned.
NORMAN [mdash] Anne Dalrymple, 84, of Norman. Funeral service will be held at Feb. 20, 2020 at 2:00 at Hart Funeral Home. Interment will be at New Hope Cemetery in Hulbert.
