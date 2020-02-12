Here's a bit of what we'll have in Thursday's Daily Press:
• Grant Crawford looks at more high-end real estate in the area.
• Sheri Gourd attends a dance camp at TMS.
• Keri Thornton continues her series on crimes and court proceedings.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 67 of Tahlequah, OK. Registered Nurse. Died February 11th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services February 17th at 10:00 AM at Reed-Culver. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 16th, 2:00 PM-6:00 PM at Reed-Culver.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 63. Alternative Education Teacher. Died February 8th in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 13th 1:00 PM Tahlequah Church of Christ. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 2:00 PM- 6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 68. Sanitation Technician. Died Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Wednesday February 12th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DD Etchieson Methodist Church in Tahlequah, OK.
WELLING [mdash] Keith Sweet, 58, died February 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10am Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the Hart Funeral Chapel.
LOCUST GROVE [mdash] Services for Annie (Rowland) Pinkston, 37, will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Locust Grove. Annie, a AT&T Sales Representative, passed Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Tulsa.
