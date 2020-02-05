The Wednesday TDP will have our usual Faith pages. We're working on several stories, but the weather could affect whether we're able to hold late enough to get some of those into tomorrow's paper. But here's what we hope for:
• Grant Crawford localizes a story about a proposal to allow guns on campus.
• Grant has a story about workers' compensation laws.
• Sheri Gourd will cover a new display at Hunter's Home.
• Sheri will also be dropping by Wines of Winter, and we'll have this either Wednesday or Thursday (depending on weather).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.