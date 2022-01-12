Wednesday, Jan. 12: GOOD AFTERNOON!
[mdash] age 53 of Tahlequah, OK. Truck Driver. Died January 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services January 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Price Cemetery. Visitation January 13th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 70 of Hulbert, OK. Master Plumber. Died Sunday, January 9th, 2022 in Muskogee, OK. Memorial services Friday, January 14th, 2022 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 51 of Kansas, OK. Laborer. Died Saturday, January 8th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services January 13th at 2:00pm at Euwasha Cemetery in Kenwood. Visitation January 12th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 74 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died January 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services January 13th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment to follow at Agent Cemetery. Visitation January 12th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] NAME: Samuel Jordan Jr. 76, year old tire shop owner, transitioned January 9, 2022. Services are 2:00 pm Thursday January 13, 2022, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahgfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
