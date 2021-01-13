The Thursday TDP is both print and digital, and we hope to have these stories, along with our Faith pages:
• In light of what happened in D.C., Keri Thornton is getting District Attorney Jack Thorp to explain types of charges that could be filed against people (in this case or others) who wreak havoc and cause riots.
• The Bigfoot Symposium won't happen this year due to COVID, but still, Grant Crawford will have a story on the fascination with the hairy guy in this neck of the woods.
• Grant is also checking on VITA programs.
