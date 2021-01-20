Here's a look at our Thursday TDP, which is in both print and digital format, and includes our Faith pages:
• Grant Crawford has some local commentary on the inauguration.
• Grant also looks at the decision by major corporations to temporarily stop donating to certain political candidates.
• Sheri Gourd has her weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
• Keri Thornton finds out what happens, during the pandemic, if your license or tag expires before you can renew.
