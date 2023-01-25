Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Scattered areas of light snow will begin to decrease in coverage through sunrise with only a few lingering flurries across far northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Any additional accumulation will remain very light. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads remain snow packed across portions of southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Travel could be very difficult or impossible where the higher snow totals occurred. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There remains significant power outages across northwest Arkansas due to the heavy wet snow on trees and power lines. Remember to follow generator safety guidelines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&