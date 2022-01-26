Our Wednesday TDP is digital only, and will have these stories and more:
• Brian King checks on the Penguin Project progress.
• Grant Crawford offers some definitions on "generations."
• Keri Thornton attended the Chamber meeting this morning.
Services will be Friday, January 28 at 1PM at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
[mdash] 91, retired Fort Howard assembly line worker and foster grandparent passed away on Thursday, 01/20/2022. Service info: 10:30am, Friday, 01/28/2022 at Cornerstone Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.