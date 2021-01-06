Here we go with a look at our Wednesday digital TDP:
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+H.
• Sheri Gourd checks in with schools for post-holiday info.
• Keri Thornton looks at how the retirement of a city official can impact city ordinance.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 71. Health Transcriber. Died December 31st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services January 7th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation January 6th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Donna Marie Tavener age 71, Child Nutrition Secretary of Tahlequah died December 25, 2020, graveside service Tahlequah City Cemetery, 2:00 PM January 4, 2021. Online condolences may be expresses at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
