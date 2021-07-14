developing
Wednesday, July 14: GOOD EVENING!
Our Thursday TDP is both digital and print, and includes our Faith pages. And you can expect these stories from our writers:
• Keri Thornton explains "amber" and "silver" alerts, and how those work.
• Keri and Grant Crawford and collaborating on a followup story on Gov. Stitt's McGirt forum in Tulsa yesterday, with local input.
• Brian King has his weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
HULBERT [mdash] age 67 of Hulbert, OK. Roofer. Died July 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services July 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hulbert I.O.O.F. Visitation July 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Ellinor Michelle Cain Kirk was born October 4, 1956, in Tulsa OK. She departed this life on July 5, 2021, in Tulsa OK, after a long illness. She attended Tahlequah Public Schools and graduated in 1974. As a young adult, she joined the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1982. Michelle wa…
