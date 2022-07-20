...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
109. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107
expected.
* WHERE...Ottawa, Delaware, Cherokee and Adair Counties.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For
the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high
humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which
heat illnesses are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&
developing
Wednesday, July 20: GOOD EVENING!
The Thursday TDP has our weekly Faith pages, plus these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton reports on a couple of crime cases.
Commented
