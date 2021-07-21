developing
Wednesday, July 21: GOOD AFTERNOON!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TAHLEQUAH : Lori Michelle Jennings 58 year old Operating Room Nurse , transitioned on July 18, 2021. No services planned. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 70. Homemaker. Died July 14th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside Services July 26th at 10:00am at Agent Cemetery in Moodys, OK.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Lisa Jean Caviness 54 year old convenience store manager of Tahlequah transitioned July 15, 2021. Funeral service is 1:00 PM, July 19, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Most Popular
Articles
- Man killed in crash near Tahlequah
- Muskogee man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
- Area woman to city council: Fauci, China made virus to 'get rid of us'
- Homicide charges against sheriff's deputy dismissed
- Second person of interest arrested overnight in Tahlequah
- District attorney calls McGirt forum 'waste of time,' says snubbing tribal leaders a 'travesty'
- Oklahoma cut off federal unemployment benefits early, but workers are struggling to find jobs
- Guinn will be a big factor for Sequoyah in 2021
- Tribal Council approves Kansas intersection safety project
- POLICE BEAT 7-18-21: Officers spend 40 minutes subduing suspect
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.