Here's a look at our digital-only Wednesday TDP:
• Keri Gordon has an update on incidents on the river this summer.
• Skyler Hammons has a piece on lawn and garden care in extreme heat.
• Sara Serrano attended an OSU Extension canning workshop.
Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 104F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 1:41 am
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from 105 to 109 Wednesday. * WHERE...Cherokee County. * WHEN...Heat Advisory, from Noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
