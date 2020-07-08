Here's a look at our Wednesday TDP lineup, in digital format.
• Keri Thornton has an update on the ballfields.
• Logan Curtis swings back around to for an update on the new trails system.
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
INOLA [mdash] age 88. Homemaker. Died July 5th in Inola, OK. Services were held July 8th at Reed-Culver Chapel. She was laid to rest at Citizen's Cemetery. Visitation was held July 7th at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WAGONER [mdash] Graveside Services for Mary Evelyn Fuller are 2:00 pm, Friday July 7, 2020 in the Tahlequah City Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Jamie Powell. Mary Evelyn Fuller was born August 10, 1933, in Anadarko, OK, the daughter of Cody and Mary Alice (Byrd) Brown. She died on Tu…
