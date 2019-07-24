Let's get cracking on our Wednesday TDP, which always has our Faith pages (though we have fewer submissions than usual, which we assume means some correspondents are on vacation!). We also have these stories:
• Keri Thornton finds out what locals think about a New York law that bans declawing of animals.
• Sheri Gourd has coverage of the Opioid Epidemic Response event this week.
• Grant Crawford checks out the end-of-summer reading program party at the library.
