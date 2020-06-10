Our Thursday TDP – both print and digital – features our weekly Faith pages. We also have these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton catches up with the Tahlequah Fire Department and what they've been doing lately.
• Grant Crawford checks out the Realms of Minecraft day camp at NSU.
• Sheri Gourd has her weekly #everydayheroes feature.
• Logan Curtis has a feature on the VFW Bingo resumption – which we meant to print earlier but had unexpected things come up!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.