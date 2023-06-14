Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Adair and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 330 AM CDT... At 254 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Cherokee Landing State Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Stilwell... Westville... Adair State Park... Eldon... Christie... Cherokee Landing State Park... Baron... Maryetta... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH