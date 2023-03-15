Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 6:14 pm
Our Thursday TDP, both print and digital, features our Faith pages, plus these stories and more:
• Tes Jackson has another felony update.
• Skyler Hammons explains utility rate increases.
• Skyler also discusses the Oscars with local filmmakers.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.