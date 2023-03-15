Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 12:32 am
We're a little late, but here are some items from our Wednesday digital-only TDP:
• Lee Guthrie has a feature on St. Patrick's Day.
• Skyler Hammons reports on the Story Walk at the library..
• Skyler also has information about purple martins.
