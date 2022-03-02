Wednesday, March 2: GOOD EVENING!
Obituaries
[mdash] Lynnette Marie Watson-Jones of Broken Arrow passed away on Feb. 25, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. She was laid to rest at Moody's cemetery on March 2, 2022 at 2 PM.
[mdash] BETTY ANN "HANNAH" BREWER - 79 of Tahlequah, OK. Bus Driver. Died, February 27th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral, March 3rd, 2022, 2:00pm, Peggs Community Church. Interment at Peggs Cemetery. Visitation March 2nd, 2022, 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Reed-Culver
[mdash] Fred Amos Haddock, age 85, design engineer, a resident of Park Hill, OK; passed away, February 26, 2022. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, 2 pm, Green Country Funeral Home,
[mdash] Edith Warner, age 79, a resident of Tahlequah, OK; passed away, February 12, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Green Country Funeral Home
