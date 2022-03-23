Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this morning. The river is then expected to fall below action stage this evening. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&