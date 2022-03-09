developing
Wednesday, March 9: GOOD AFTERNOON!
The Thursday TDP, in both print and digital, features our Faith pages, plus these stories from our writers:
• Grant Crawford has the final in his "Take a Hike" series, owing to the fact that he's moving to New Mexico.
• Brian King begins a two-part series on National School Breakfast Month.
• Keri Thornton circles back around with some questions about the future of Phoenix Park.
Obituaries
[mdash] PATSY RUTH (WEBSTER) TURTLE - age 76 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died March 7th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside service Thursday March 10, 2022, 10:00 am at New Hope Cemetery, Watts, OK. Visitation, March 9, 2022, 5:00pm - 7:00pm.
[mdash] MARSHA WARD LAUGHLIN - age 58 of Welling, OK. Homemaker. Died March 3rd, 2022 in Tahlequah. Funeral Services Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:00 am, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Visitation Sunday March 13, 2022 2:00pm until 5:00pm.
[mdash] Doris Edward Gower, age 77, Cattle Rancher, died in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on March 8, 2022, Funeral service 2 p.m. March 11, 2022, at Cornerstone Fellowship. Internment follows at Miller Cemetery,
