Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.